Heritage Day 2019: What's open and closed in the Halifax area

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Heritage Day in the Halifax region:

Groceries

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart are all closed. Gateway Meat Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer, wine and liquor

NSLC: Closed, but agency stores will be open.

Garrison Brewing: Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Propeller Brewing: The Halifax location will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Dartmouth location will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Nine Locks Brewing: Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store: Open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Private liquor stores Bishop's Cellar (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), WestSide Beer, Wine and Spirits (noon to 8 p.m.), RockHead (noon to 8 p.m.) and Harvest Wines and Spirits (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) are all open.

Malls

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Sunnyside Mall, Bedford Place Mall, Scotia Square and Park Lane Mall are all closed, although the movie theatre at Park Lane will be open.

Halifax Public Libraries

All library branches are closed.

Transit

Halifax Transit's buses and ferries will be operating on holiday service, but some new schedule and route changes will take effect Monday.

Waste collection

There will be no waste collection on Monday.

Recreation

Several city recreation facilities will be closed, so residents should call ahead to find out whether they're open. The Oval will be open and will have free public skates throughout the day.

Federal services

The designation of the third Monday in February as a statutory holiday was by provincial legislation and doesn't cover federal government employees, nor federally regulated industries such as telephone companies, railways and airlines.

That means many federal services will still be offered on Monday.

Service Canada offices will be open. Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours and there will be mail delivery.

Maud Lewis poses with one of her paintings in front of her home. (Art Gallery of Nova Scotia)

This year's Heritage Day honours folk artist Maud Lewis. Though Lewis sold her works for as little as $2 and $3 during her life, her paintings have sold for as much as $45,000 since her death in 1970. The biopic Maudie, starring Oscar-nominated actors Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins, sparked renewed interest in Lewis's work.