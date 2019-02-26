'Her family was everything': relatives mourn woman who died in Dominion fire

Relatives of a woman who died in a house fire in Dominion, N.S., this past weekend are remembering her as a kind and generous person.

Eliza MacIntyre, 53, was found inside the home on Villa Nova Drive Saturday afternoon. Another woman, 81, also died in the fire.

Cape Breton Regional Police have not released the names of either victim, but MacIntyre's family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.

Her cousin Patricia Burke said MacIntyre was at the home caring for the elderly woman, who was bedridden.

"She made everybody feel like they were her family," said Burke. "She'd help anybody."

Police and the fire marshal continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Three fire departments responded to the call Saturday at the home. (Jennifer Ludlow/CBC)

Burke said MacIntyre, a mother of two and grandmother of four, had a tragic life "with a lot of loss," and had lost her husband less than a year ago.

"Her family was everything," said Burke.

MacIntyre's daughter, Candace MacIntyre, said they're still trying to get over the shock of what happened. She said family members had been trying to reach Eliza MacIntyre all day Saturday without success.

Then they heard "through rumours" about the fire.

"An hour after that, police came and notified me that she was found in the house," said Candace MacIntyre. "It just doesn't seem real."

A release from police the day of the fire said a man had managed to escape the burning home. But the following day, police and fire officials said the man was outside when they arrived, and they couldn't confirm whether he had been inside.

MacIntyre's family said they couldn't comment on her relationship with the man.

