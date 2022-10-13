Heidi Stevenson's name to be added to Halifax monument

The name of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, will be added to a monument for fallen peace officers at a ceremony in Halifax on Sunday.

Stevenson was among 22 people who were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday says the event honours peace officers based in Nova Scotia who died in the line of duty. This will be the 40th annual event.

It is "is a humbling reminder of the selflessness and dedication of those who lost their lives while serving others," the release states.

Stevenson was 49 at the time of her death. She grew up in Antigonish and graduated from Acadia University in Wolfville.

There will be a 12:45 p.m. parade from HRP headquarters on Gottingen Street in Halifax to the Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Monument at Grand Parade. A short memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.

