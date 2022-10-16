'We are eternally grateful': Heidi Stevenson honoured in ceremony for fallen N.S. officers

Const. Heidi Stevenson's family paused for a moment before the memorial now bearing her name, RCMP officers flanking them in salute.

Stevenson was killed on April 19, 2020 during a gunfight with the mass shooter who took the lives of 22 people during the 13 hours he drove a mock police car through the province.

Police from around the province, politicians and dozens of citizens gathered in Halifax's Grand Parade Sunday for the 40th annual event honouring Nova Scotia peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

"Heidi made an impact on this world, and words cannot begin to express how much she is missed," RCMP Sgt. Angie Hawryluk told the crowd.

Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed on April 19, 2020 during a gunman's rampage that claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia. (Nova Scotia RCMP/Twitter)

A plaque bearing Stevenson's name was officially added to the monument in Grand Parade that bears the names of fallen peace officers.

Bands of bagpipes and drums led a large group of RCMP, peace officers, veterans and municipal police from around the province from Gottingen Street to Grand Parade for the event.

Hawryluk, who worked with Stevenson over the years and counted her as a friend, wiped away tears as she spoke.

She talked about how much Stevenson loved her 23 years with the RCMP. She also spoke about her dedication to her husband, Dean, and their two children, Connor and Ava, who laid a wreath in Stevenson's honour during the event.

Stevenson's family places a wreath bearing Stevenson's name at the monument. (CBC)

"That day two years ago … we still struggle with," Hawryluk told reporters after the ceremony.

"She was a member that was well respected and well loved by everyone."

Hawryluk said one of the things she loved most about Stevenson was her love for family, not just her husband and kids but her extended RCMP family as well.

Taking the time to honour fallen officers like Stevenson once a year is important to remind the public how much danger peace officers face when they walk out the door, Hawryluk said.

RCMP Sgt. Angie Hawryluk spoke during the ceremony Sunday. She said she will always remember the dedication of her friend and colleague. (CBC)

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage spoke during the event about how much Stevenson impressed him with her balance of professionalism and kindness in the times they had met.

Soon after Stevenson's death, when the province was struggling to deal with the tragedy, Savage said he called Stevenson's husband — not expecting him to pick up.

"But he answered the phone. And even through the searing grief of that day, he spoke about Heidi's dedication. Dedication to her family, to her community, to her duty," Savage said.

Protecting the public is a dangerous job, Savage said, seen as recently as earlier this week when two officers were killed after an exchange of gunfire in Innisfil, Ont.

"It is a special calling, one for which we are eternally grateful as a community, one that we should never take for granted," Savage said.

Members of the RCMP and other police services stand as an honour guard around the Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Monument on Sunday. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

Stevenson grew up in Antigonish, N.S., and graduated from Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., with a bachelor of science. She was just 49 when she died.

Antigonish is where Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc said he first met Stevenson as a high school student.

"Her smile, her intelligence, her grace and her engaging personality are things that I remember vividly. Even then, she lived life to the fullest," LeBlanc said in his speech.

The plaque bearing Stevenson's name will serve as a permanent tribute to Stevenson's strength of character, heroism and dedication to protecting her community, LeBlanc said.

A plaque bearing Stevenson’s name was officially added to the monument. (CBC)

But LeBlanc said despite the sorrow, everyone can take strength from the legacy of those fallen officers and their bravery, integrity and compassion for others.

"These are remarkable qualities, particularly in a world that can feel overwhelmed by violence and hatred. At times when we feel that our courage is falling, we remember those honoured today and gain a renewed sense of endurance because of their example," LeBlanc said.

All 27 names on the memorial of fallen officers dating back to the 1860s, including Stevenson's, were read aloud during the ceremony.

