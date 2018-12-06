Victims of Halifax businessman talk of financial strain, suffering

There was loud sobbing in a Halifax courtroom as four temporary foreign workers who were underpaid by a Halifax businessman told their stories about the impact this had on their lives.

Hector Mantolino pleaded guilty a year ago to a charge under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act relating to 28 temporary foreign workers that he employed in his cleaning business. He admitted to paying them less than he promised in an employment contract. The court was told the difference between what he promised and what he actually paid is $500,000.

The Crown and defence were supposed to make their sentencing arguments on Thursday, but one of Mantolino's lawyers, Lee Cohen, was unable to attend court so the judge granted an adjournment. The final arguments will now be heard on Jan. 4.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Glen McDougall has indicated he will not be in a position to deliver a sentence on that date, but since many of Mantolino's victims had packed the courtroom Thursday expecting to hear the end of the case, McDougall invited those who wanted to read their victim impact statements in person to come forward.

Twelve of the 28 victims had filed statements with the court and four of them opted to read them into the record.

Liza Alcantara, 49, said she came to Canada from the Philippines looking for a better life for herself and her family. It wasn't until she got her first paycheque that she realized things weren't what she expected. Mantolino said she owed him money — $2,000 for her airfare and $100 a month for rent. She told the court she was paid $500 for 134 hours of work.

"But I always thought about what will happen to my children, my family with this little salary," she said.

"How can I save? And what better life I can give to my children?"

Joan Borromeo, 38, told court about the pressure he felt trying to support his family on his meagre salary.

"It's very difficult and painful for us," Borromeo told court.

Mantolino was initially charged with 56 counts of immigration fraud in 2013 following a Canada Border Services Agency investigation, which were rolled into a single indictment. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

"Behind our financial struggles, Hector [was] enjoying his luxurious life, party, vacation and gambling in casino until now."

As each victim spoke, Mantolino sat with his back to them, looking at the opposite wall of the courtroom.

Marivic Carrios sobbed and trembled as she read her statement into the record, and finished with an appeal.

"It is imperative my lord, that when you decide his sentence, you remember all the lives he destroyed with every single act of greed," she said. "All of his victims suffered so much."

'The smile in my face changed to hatred'

Amelita Dela Cruz told the judge she always dreamed of coming to Canada because she wanted to see snow and wanted a better life for her family. She was shocked to discover the reality of working for Mantolino.

"I cried and prayed. This is not my future, my dream," she said.

"Since then the smile in my face changed to hatred. He [took] advantage of everything from us."

Mantolino is free on conditions.