Parts of Nova Scotia can expect heavy snowfall on Monday
15-20 centimetres expected along Atlantic Coast, over 25 centimetres in Cape Breton
Nova Scotians will be waiting for spring a little while longer as another wintry blast will hit the province Monday.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for counties on the Atlantic coast, from Shelburne to Cape Breton, and Antigonish and Truro. Special weather statements have been issued for counties along the Fundy coast.
The national weather service says drivers should expect winter conditions in the morning and throughout the day.
Snowfall is expected to start early Monday and continue until the evening, bringing 10 to 20 centimetres to parts of the province. The heaviest snowfall is expected in Cape Breton, possibly exceeding 25 centimetres.
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says temperatures will remain just above zero throughout the day, meaning the snow will be wet. He said mixed precipitation is possible.
Beautiful Spring day today... not so much Monday.<br>Snowfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements are in place as a system gets set to bring in a significant early April snowfall. <br>Here's a thread on what we can expect on Monday.⤵️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/7LIksYIslh">pic.twitter.com/7LIksYIslh</a>—@ryansnoddon
