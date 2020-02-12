Heavy snow disrupts morning travel, closes schools

Heavy snow has blanketed most of the province, closing schools, delaying flights and making for poor road conditions this morning.

Schools in the Halifax region, the Annapolis Valley, the Chignecto-Central region, the South Shore, the Cape Breton-Victoria region and multiple CSAP schools are closed today.

The snow has also delayed the opening of universities around the province including Cape Breton University, Mount Saint Vincent, Dalhousie's three campuses and multiple NSCC locations.

Some flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport are also delayed or cancelled. It's best to check your flight before heading out.

Roads near Lake Echo and across the province were snow covered Wednesday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of the province, except for Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.

In total, the national weather service is expecting 10 centimetres of snow to fall by the end of the morning.

More snow is expected on Thursday with the possibility of mainland Nova Scotia receiving another 10 to 15 centimetres.

