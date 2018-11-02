High winds, heavy rain hitting Nova Scotia this weekend

If you're heading out this weekend, put on your rainboots.

A rainfall warning is in effect for several southwestern Nova Scotia counties and Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for rain and high winds for much of the province.

Periods of heavy rain are likely to begin Friday night across the Maritimes into Saturday.

Amounts in the 50-75 mm range are looking most likely for areas around the Fundy Coast. Other parts of the province can expect a good soaking with 20-50 mm amounts.

The rain will clear west to east across the region through Saturday evening and overnight, but expect high winds.

The winds will strengthen across the region through the day on Saturday, with peak gusts of 70-100 km/h on Saturday evening and into the overnight.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with winds easing through the day.