Heavy downpours to soak much of Nova Scotia Tuesday

Heavy rain will be hitting much of Nova Scotia Tuesday with between 50 and 80 millimetres expected on the South Shore.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the rest of mainland Nova Scotia can expect 30 to 50 millimetres by Wednesday morning.

Flash flooding and localized flooding with water pooling on roads is possible, according to Environment Canada.

It has issued rainfall warnings for Lunenburg, Queens and Shelburne counties. The rest of the mainland is under a special weather statement with between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain possible by Wednesday.

Rain is expected to start Monday.

