Murmur wins top prize at Screen Nova Scotia awards

Murmur, a feature film about a lonely, alcoholic woman, has won the top prize at the annual Screen Nova Scotia awards.

The low-budget film, written and directed by Heather Young, follows a convicted drunk driver who is ordered to perform community service at an animal shelter.

Other prizes handed out at the virtual ceremony held Friday included best television series, which went to the second season of Pure. The drama focuses on a Mennonite pastor who is working undercover within an organized crime network.

The best documentary award went to Conviction, which explores the lives of women in prison and the "decarceration" movement.

Wildfire, described as an Indigenous Two-Spirit story written and directed by Bretten Hannam, won best short film. A full-length feature version of the story is being adapted into the upcoming film Wildhood that's due for release next year.

