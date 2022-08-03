Scorching temperatures, humidity prompt severe heat warnings for parts of N.S.

The southwestern half of Nova Scotia is under a severe heat and humidity warning for the next three days.

According to Environment Canada, all counties southwest of, and including, Halifax Metro and Hants, are in for scorching temperatures.

This is the second time this summer a severe heat warning has been issued in Nova Scotia.

The national weather forecaster says those areas can expect maximum daily temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees with humidity it'll feel more like 36 to 40 degrees.

"High humidity will bring little relief in the overnight hours. Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast during this event," Environment Canada said in a statement Wednesday morning.

(Environment Canada)

Environment Canada expects to expand the heat warning eastward on Thursday. It also says a cold front late on Friday should bring an end to the high heat and humidity.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29 C for two or more consecutive days or when two or more consecutive days of humidex values are expected to reach 36 or higher.

Nova Scotia Health gives the following advice to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Drink plenty of water.

Stay in shaded or cool areas.

Take frequent breaks if you have to work outside.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured clothing.

Avoid leaving children, infants or pets unattended in vehicles.

Check on older neighbours and others vulnerable to heat-related illness, and offer air-conditioned shelter and water if needed.

