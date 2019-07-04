Summer finally arrives in Maritimes and brings hot weather warnings

After a seemingly endless spring, summer is set to hit the Maritimes with a bang over the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, said Environment Canada in a statement.

According to the national weather service, the warm air moving into the region today is expected to last through Saturday.

Humidex values of 37 will bake nearly all of New Brunswick, except communities along the Fundy coast, and half of mainland Nova Scotia.

Heat warnings issued

There are heat warnings for Annapolis, Digby, Kings, Lunenburg, Queens, Sherburne and Yarmouth counties.

The rest of mainland Nova Scotia is under a special weather statement with humidex values near 35.

While no weather warnings or watches are in place for Prince Edward Island, temperatures are still expected to be hot, in the range of 26 with humidity Thursday and as high as 34 with humidity on Friday.

Maximum daily temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 30-degree range for most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, but it's expected to be even warmer for inland areas.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said Saturday will stay fairly warm and humid with some coastal fog and drizzle before a weak cold front moves in later in the day bringing some showers or thundershowers.

"The front moves south of Nova Scotia Saturday night. If that timing holds, Sunday will clear quickly, for another fine day," said Abraham.

Environment Canada has a few recommendations to stay safe in this hot weather:

Never leave pets or people inside hot cars.

Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest part of the day.

Take frequent breaks in a cool place if you're working outside.

