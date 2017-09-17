Heat warnings in effect for all 3 Maritime provinces

If you live anywhere in the Maritimes, expect hot days ahead.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued heat warnings for most of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and all of Prince Edward Island for Monday and Tuesday.

In New Brunswick, the entire southern half of the province is under a heat advisory.

Temperatures there are expected to reach 34 C on Monday, but it could feel as hot as 43 with the humidity. That's expected to drop slightly on Tuesday to a high of 32 C, but feeling like 37 with humidity.

Overnight temperatures into Tuesday are expected to stay at 20 C or higher, according to Environment Canada.

Some parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia do not have a heat warning in effect. (Environment Canada)

In Nova Scotia, the heat warnings include the entire mainland. Temperatures there are expected to reach 33 C on Monday. It will be even hotter on Tuesday with temperatures rising to 36 C in some areas.

Overnight into Tuesday, the temperatures could drop into the teens with a low of 16 C expected.

All of Prince Edward Island is under heat warnings, with a high of 30 C on Monday. The low temperature Monday night is expected to be 19 C. Tuesday's forecast brings a high of 29 C.

Environment Canada recommends people reduce their heat risk by spending time outside during the coolest parts of the day.

It will be cooler near the coast across the Maritimes. Temperatures are expected to turn cooler in all areas Tuesday night.

Frost advisory in N.L.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, most of Newfoundland and Labrador is under a frost advisory for Monday morning.

Patchy frost is expected to form, especially in low-lying areas, with minimum temperatures as low as –1 C, according to Environment Canada.

