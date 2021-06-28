Heat warnings in effect for western Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians living in the western half of the province can expect some hot and humid weather to start their week.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for several counties on Sunday evening, including Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Annapolis and Kings.

Temperatures could reach as high as 33 C on Monday and Tuesday, but could feel like 39 C with the humidity.

The weather agency said heat warnings are issued when high temperatures and humid conditions increases the risk of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Extreme temperatures pose a greater risk for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those who work and exercise outside.

People are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and stay in shaded areas when possible.

This map of the Maritime provinces show the highlighted regions where heat warnings are in effect. In Nova Scotia, heat warnings are in effect for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Annapolis and Kings counties. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

