Heat warning issued for most of Nova Scotia on Thursday, into the weekend

There is now a heat warning in effect for most of Nova Scotia as temperatures are set to climb above 30 C in the coming days.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the entire province except for Shelburne, Yarmouth and Digby counties.

A period of hot weather is expected for the end of the week, carrying over Thursday and Friday with the hottest temperatures around inland areas of the province.

It's expected to get up around 30 C to 34 C on Thursday, but feeling like 34 C to 36 C with the humidity. A minimum temperature of 17 C to 20 C is expected overnight.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to reach 33 C to 35 C, but will feel like 34 C to 39 C.

Cooler temperatures will occur along parts of the coast where winds blow onshore.

Temperatures should return to more regular temperatures for this time of year over northern Nova Scotia on Saturday, but then the hot weather is expected to continue in southern sections of the province.

During a heat warning, Environment Canada suggests people drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Outdoor activities should be scheduled during the coolest parts of the day to reduce heat risk.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose "an elevated risk of heat illnesses," such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

