Heat warning issued for mainland Nova Scotia
Temperatures will be in high 20s and low 30s over next 4 days, says Environment Canada
Heat warnings have been issued for mainland Nova Scotia by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Temperatures for Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be in the high 20s and low 30s for most areas, with cooler temperatures along the coast.
High humidity could make it feel even hotter — about 35 C or higher — for both Thursday and Friday, with the most oppressive humidity predicted for Thursday night and Friday.
The humidity is expected to ease somewhat on Saturday, but the relief will be short-lived as muggy air looks set to return on Sunday.
Nighttime temperatures will bring little relief with lows in the high teens and low 20s.
People are advised to stay cool and watch for signs of heat stroke and dehydration.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from 28 C to 32 C, with winds southerly from 20-40 kilometres an hour and humidex values from 34 to 38.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs between 26 C and 30 C and a humidex value in the mid- to high-30s.
Saturday will be a mix of sun and cloud with highs between 27 C and 31 C with decreasing humidity.
Sunday will have increasing clouds, high temperatures between 28 C and 32 C with humidity rising again.
