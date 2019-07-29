Heat warning in effect over next 2 days in Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings across Nova Scotia for the next few days, with temperatures reaching 30 C.

Daytime highs over inland areas of mainland Nova Scotia are expected to reach 30 to 32 C on Tuesday and 30 C on Wednesday, with overnight lows of 18 C "providing little relief," said an advisory issued by Environment Canada.

There is also a heat warning in effect for Cape Breton, with daytime highs over inland areas forecast to reach 29 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows near 10 C.

With the humidex, some parts of the province will feel like 36 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Inverness could feel as hot as 39 C.

Temperatures are expected to cool early on Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings are in place from the Valley across the Northumberland shore and into Inverness County in Cape Breton.<br>Heavy downpours and hail possible with these storms. <a href="https://t.co/OWxt8Fsom5">https://t.co/OWxt8Fsom5</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/GSFN5Kz1sX">pic.twitter.com/GSFN5Kz1sX</a> —@ryansnoddon

=UPDATED=<br>Heat Warnings have now been expanded to Cape Breton.<br>Looking at widespread temperatures near 30° across the Maritimes for Tuesday and Wednesday, feeling mid-high 30s with the humidex. <a href="https://t.co/3pvPzwBI8e">https://t.co/3pvPzwBI8e</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/zYUs0hLO2X">pic.twitter.com/zYUs0hLO2X</a> —@ryansnoddon

Environment Canada said heat risks can be reduced by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, never leaving people or pets in vehicles, and taking regular breaks in cool areas if you're working outside.

In addition to the heat, there are also severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in Antigonish County, Colchester County, Guysborough County, Halifax County (east of Porters Lake), Hants County, Inverness County (south of Mabou), Kings County and Pictou County.

'When the thunder roars, go indoors'

The thunderstorms are capable of producing torrential rain and downpours.

Hail, strong wind and lightning are also possible during the thunderstorms.

"Remember, when the thunder roars, go indoors," Environment Canada said in its thunderstorm warning.

