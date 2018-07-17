Heat pumps stolen in 2 Digby County communities

RCMP are turning to the public for help after heat pumps were stolen in the southwest Nova Scotia communities of Saulnierville and Belliveaus Cove last month.

The first report was an attempted theft at a home on Amirault Road in Saulnierville on Oct. 20. Police said Tuesday the heat pump had been sitting on a table outside. The table was stolen, but the heat pump was left behind.

The second report was a break-in on Oct. 22 at a home on Saulnierville Road in Saulnierville. Police said a heat pump head inside the home was stolen and a heat pump compressor outside the home was also taken.

The third report was on Oct. 27 at a church on Highway 1 in Bealliveaus Cove. A heat pump compressor that had been outside was taken.

More thefts

Cpl. Chris Marshall said police have been seeing an uptick in thefts like this since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Right now the demand is high and the supply is low, and unfortunately sometimes people think it's easier to help themselves to other people's belongings," Marshall said.

He said it's also possible people could be stealing heat pumps for potential scrap metal to sell.

Marshall said it's important people keep an eye on property that is kept outdoors and to report any suspicious activity to police.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the stolen heat pumps to call the Meteghan detachment at 902-645-2326. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

