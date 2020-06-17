Heat and humidity to settle over Nova Scotia for the next few days

The hottest weather so far this season is expected to hit Nova Scotia Thursday and Friday and could last into the Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

On Thursday the temperature could get as high as 32 C, but feel like 36 C with the humidity. Friday is supposed to be slightly warmer topping out at 33 C and feeling like 38 C.

Cooler temperatures are expected along parts of the coast where winds blow onshore.

Only the southern tip of Nova Scotia and the western sides of Cumberland and Colchester counties have no heat-related weather statements in effect.

A warm air mass is expected to arrive in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, pushing temperatures up around 28 C.

The hot weather is expected to continue on Thursday and Friday as wind from the southwest flows into the area driving temperatures even higher, said the national forecaster in a news release.

The warm temperatures make it more likely people will experience heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Environment Canada says people should reduce their risks by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

MORE TOP STORIES