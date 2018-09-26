Hearing wraps up into controversial RV park in Cape Breton

A rezoning appeal into a proposed RV park in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has finally wrapped up.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board hearing ran for three days in July, but it needed another day this week to complete testimony from the municipality.

Calgary developer Chris Skidmore plans to build a park along the Bras d'Or Lake near Big Pond for up to 211 recreational vehicles.

Area residents appealed to the board after CBRM council voted earlier this year to amend planning regulations to accommodate the park.

Residents say the park will be noisy

They say the development will be noisy and visually incompatible with their rural community.

The board says it can only rule on whether the CBRM properly followed its municipal planning strategy.

Jim MacDonald, the residents' representative, told the board in July that witnesses will show that CBRM councillors did not have enough information to make an informed decision on the rezoning proposal.

He said municipal planning staff presented council with incomplete or "erroneous" information.

On Tuesday, MacDonald said the hearing went well.

"We couldn't have been more pleased with what happened today," he said.

"You never know what the decision will be, of course, but this morning there were a tremendous number of questions, pointed questions, asked by board members, which we felt helped our cause."

MacDonald refused to predict how the board will decide, but said things were looking good for residents opposed to the development.

CBRM director of planning Malcolm Gillis was the last witness at the UARB hearing in Sydney on Tuesday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"When we started, we knew that of approximately 15 to 20 hearings, which involved residents appealing decisions of council, that residents only won once, and so we were given a 15 per cent or 20 per cent chance," he said. "We are far more optimistic at this stage."

The developer declined comment. His lawyer, Chris Conohan, said he, too, was satisfied with the hearing.

He said the residents failed to prove CBRM council and staff departed from the rules.

"The burden that they have is to show that the municipality never followed the municipal planning strategy, that they somehow went off course there, and nothing that I've heard today changes my opinion that that burden hasn't been overcome."

Developer unhappy with delay

The developer wasn't happy with the board hearing delay, but Conohan said Skidmore is committed to the project.

"It's taken a lot of time and that's taken a toll on him," Conohan said.

"The fear is sometimes when these things happen in the local area that it could create a chilling effect to development, but he certainly has his eyes on the prize in terms of developing in Cape Breton.

"That's what he wants to do and he's been hanging in there and taking all the steps that you have to in order to make that happen."

All sides have until Nov. 7 to write final submissions. The board then has up to 60 days to render a decision.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia