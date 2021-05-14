Skip to Main Content
Downtown Halifax business fined for violating Health Protection Act

Halifax police say officers heard loud music coming from an establishment and saw people going inside.

Halifax Regional Police have charged a business in downtown Halifax with violating the Health Protection Act for being open when it was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say they received reports on Thursday that a business was not following the regulations, and when officers arrived, they heard loud music coming from inside and saw people entering the establishment.

The business was given a ticket that comes with a fine of $11,622.50

Police did not name the business, saying they usually do not reveal identifying information about recipients of summary offence tickets. 

Asked whether the business was a restaurant, bar or other type of establishment, police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod would only say it was a place where liquor is usually served.

