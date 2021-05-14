Downtown Halifax business fined for violating Health Protection Act

Halifax Regional Police have charged a business in downtown Halifax with violating the Health Protection Act for being open when it was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say they received reports on Thursday that a business was not following the regulations, and when officers arrived, they heard loud music coming from inside and saw people entering the establishment.

The business was given a ticket that comes with a fine of $11,622.50

Police did not name the business, saying they usually do not reveal identifying information about recipients of summary offence tickets.

Asked whether the business was a restaurant, bar or other type of establishment, police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod would only say it was a place where liquor is usually served.

