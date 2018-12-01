Wrangling over health committee allows officials to dodge questions

Months after politicians unanimously agreed to create it, the Nova Scotia legislature's standing committee on health remains an entity in name only.

Politicians have not agreed on its construction, how often it will meet, nor even where those meetings will take place.

It means those who run the government department that spends the most, and ordinarily faces the most scrutiny, are enjoying a rare reprieve from answering questions from committee members in full public view.

Health officials called most often

During the past five years, Health Department officials have been called to testify before the public accounts committee 18 times.

That's more than any other department. Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, second on the list, appeared just eight times over the same period.

The last time senior health officials testified before the committee was more than six months ago.

On May 9, Deputy Minister Denise Perret was among 11 witnesses from three departments, and two outside agencies, to respond to questions about the adequacy of support to children on the autism spectrum.

That was just two weeks after the department's top public servant was called to answer questions about the province's mental-health strategy.

Premier an advocate for health committee

Premier Stephen McNeil has long advocated for the creation of a legislature committee devoted entirely to health care, rather than to have department officials appear before the public accounts committee.

Public accounts is supposed to be restricted to reviewing "public spending, reports of the Auditor General and any other financial matters respecting the public funds of the Province."

During debate about the creation of the health committee, Liberal House leader Geoff MacLellan spoke of its urgent need.

"We know this is an issue that's very important and critical for many Nova Scotians, and having a Standing Committee that reflects those issues is of a critical nature," he told his fellow MLAs.

"The time for that is now."

NDP House leader Dave Wilson echoed that sentiment.

"I think the creation of a health committee is definitely timely here in Nova Scotia," he said.

PC House leader Chris d'Entremont also offered support but also expressed reservations.

"I hope the government and the Government House Leader are open to a discussion of how this might operate," he said. "Is once a month enough?

"Is there an opportunity for emergency issues to be brought forward? Will we have the capability to compel or subpoena individuals who come forward to it?"

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil blames the opposition for the delay in getting a new health committee up and running. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Although MacLellan promised "an exercise in co-operation" with the other house leaders to set up the committee, there is little evidence of agreement.

On Friday, d'Entremont refused to discuss the details of those negotiations. Wilson, who announced his retirement recently, was not immediately available.

MacLellan also said he was not available.

Burrill promises action

When asked when the committee might be up and running, Premier Stephen McNeil put the blame for the delay on the opposition.

"There's still a party who has not forwarded the names of who's sitting on the health committee," he said Thursday.

The NDP confirmed it had yet to name anyone to the committee, but said that was because it was a duty of the house leader and the party doesn't have one.

In a statement Friday, leader Gary Burrill promised action soon.

"In the process of naming a new house leader we are also taking the time to look at all of our House roles, committee memberships and critic areas."

"Our plan is to have all of these determined next week."