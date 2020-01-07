N.S. premier, health minister fire provincial health authority CEO and board

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson have fired the CEO of the provincial health authority and the entire board.

Houston and Thompson, who were sworn in along with the rest of cabinet on Tuesday, made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday.

"I've said all along that transformational change was needed to improve health care and it starts today," Houston said in a news release.

Gone is Dr. Brendan Carr, who was hired in 2019. The Nova Scotia Health board is being replaced for now by Janet Davidson, who will serve as an administrator. Davidson was the interim CEO of Nova Scotia Health prior to Carr's hiring and most recently was the chair of the health authority's board. She becomes part of a four-person leadership team Houston and Thompson announced Wednesday.

Karen Oldfield, the former Halifax Port Authority CEO who at one time worked for former premier John Hamm, will serve as interim CEO of Nova Scotia Health.

Jeannine Lagasse is being promoted from associate deputy minister of the Health Department to deputy minister. The former deputy, Dr. Kevin Orrell, is being appointed CEO of the newly minted Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment.

That office reports directly to Thompson, and will focus on recruiting and retaining doctors, nurses, continuing-care assistants, paramedics and other professionals.

Craig Beaton, a former senior executive director at the Health Department, moves into the associate deputy role.

Houston and Thompson also announced that they, along with the new leadership team, would tour the province from Sept. 20-23 to hear from frontline health-care professionals.

The announcement follows a cabinet makeup intended to put into action Houston's plans for health care.

Along with Thompson, a long-term registered nurse and former long-term care CEO, physiotherapist Barb Adams, the MLA for Eastern Passage, is minister of the newly created Seniors and Long-Term Care Department. Mental health nurse Brian Comer becomes minister responsible for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions.