MLA wants answers on Roseway ER future, but health minister has few

Tory MLA Kim Masland's office gets a steady stream of calls from people concerned about the future of the Roseway Hospital in Shelburne, N.S. Her concern is she can't give them any answers.

"I'm looking for a yes or no answer," Masland said of questions she's been asking Health Minister Randy Delorey.

Of particular concern to Marsland is that her line of questioning is similar to the one followed last spring by her PC Party colleague, Eddie Orrell, when he tried to get answers about the future of the hospitals in North Sydney and New Waterford.

Orrell couldn't get a direct answer during the spring session at Province House, and in June the government announced plans to do away with the closure-plagued emergency departments at the two Cape Breton hospitals. They are being replaced with community health centres and expanded services at the nearby Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Glace Bay Hospital.

Tory MLA Kim Masland wants answers about the future of the Roseway Hospital in Shelburne. (CBC)

Roseway has faced its own problems through the years with emergency department closures and doctor and nurse recruitment challenges.

But unlike the sites in Cape Breton, it's a solid drive for anyone in Shelburne to get to another hospital. The two nearest regional hospitals, in Yarmouth and Bridgewater, are each an hour away and the hospital in Liverpool is about 40 minutes.

Masland said that must be considered if any changes are being contemplated for services in Shelburne.

"It's too dangerous to expect people in Shelburne County to have to drive to Yarmouth or to Queens County when they're in need with an emergency," she said in an interview.

"They're geographically isolated. They need that hospital open; they need it to be a full-service hospital."

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the health authority continues to assess the health-care needs and services for every community in the province. (CBC)

Delorey said there are "no plans for anything different at this juncture" at Roseway.

Construction is well underway for a primary care clinic, which should help with local services and recruiting, he said.

Meanwhile, the health authority continues to work on recruitment and assess services required for Shelburne County, just as it does for all parts of the province, said Delorey.

"We rely on that information and advice and feedback and then we make decisions."

But what the decision might be when it comes to the emergency department at Roseway is too soon to say, said the minister.

"That's a broad and complex question. It's part of the work that's ongoing with the health authority as we continue to look at how we deliver the services, the care that Nova Scotians need," he said.

"So, it is an important question, it's one that's on our table, but it's not one that we've fully lined out for the long term."

As he has in the past, Delorey noted the province's Emergency Health Services network allows emergency care to begin for a patient long before they arrive at a hospital.

"That type of service that can be provided on the back of an ambulance with our advanced-care paramedics is amazing and second to none."

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia