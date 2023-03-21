Premier defends bill to speed up licensing process for health-care workers

Premier Tim Houston says he has no intention of compromising public safety with new legislation to improve patient access to health-care providers, but he bristled at questions about whether the bill would be amended to address concerns raised by regulators.

"For anyone to imply a sitting government would do anything to jeopardize the safety of their citizens is a pretty remarkable insinuation," he told reporters at Province House on Tuesday.

None of the regulators who attended the law amendments committee on Monday to speak about Bill 256 made such an insinuation.

While they welcomed the opportunity to improve patients' access to care and expand scopes of practice more easily, regulators also expressed worry about unintended consequences that could unfold because of how the legislation is written.

Concerns about language in the bill

Among other things, Bill 256 would require Nova Scotia regulators to approve a licence for any applicant deemed to be in good standing in another part of Canada or other jurisdictions set out in regulations. It also calls for professionals to be allowed to work to the full scope of their training.

Presenters from 12 health-care profession regulators on Monday noted that training and competency are not the same thing. A person could have training in something but then have gone years without having practised, for example, which would mean they were not competent.

It was also pointed out that the term "good standing" is not commonly used among regulators because it has varied meanings across professions and jurisdictions. In some places, presenters said, it simply means a person has paid their annual fees.

Without more specificity, regulators argued, the bill as written could require them to license a person who is uninsured or has a criminal record.

Premier says change is necessary

Health Minister Michelle Thompson, a registered nurse by training, said she has a specific view of what the term "good standing" means in Nova Scotia. Each year that she fills out paperwork to be licensed, there are questions about whether she's faced an investigation or criminal charges, she told reporters.

"If there's clarifying language [required] we can certainly talk about that with the colleges, but if I had a criminal record or if I had a complaint against me that was actively being investigated, I would not consider that I would be currently in good standing."

Houston said the "guiding force" of his government is to get patients better access to health-care providers.

He said government officials would work with regulators on "thoughtful regulations," but stopped short of saying he would amend the bill.

"I am very confident that this is the type of bill that's necessary to improve access to care," he said.

"We need to be willing to accept that the health-care system is changing. And everybody wants change, but nobody wants to be the ones that change."

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said the government needs to listen to the concerns expressed by regulators. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said Houston seems to think he knows better than regulators.

"The fact is, he doesn't know better when it comes to patient safety and these changes may put patients at risk," Churchill told reporters.

"These regulated professions are there to actually protect patients and look out for patients and I think they'll do a better job than cabinet because that's their focus — safety, it's not politics."

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the premier's dismissal of concerns by regulators is worrisome. The province needs more health-care workers as soon as possible, but it cannot happen at the expense of public safety, she told reporters.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says cabinet should not have the final say over how health-care workers are regulated in Nova Scotia. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

Chender said addressing potential problems with the bill should not be left to regulations.

"It is in the legislation that cabinet now gets to decide how health-care professionals are regulated and I think that should really concern people."

Thompson said the intent of the bill is to "open the door to more providers but not lower the standard." She said she is not worried about safety concerns and expects they can be addressed through collaborating with regulators.

Houston said he's "not in the business of protecting the status quo."

"I'm in the business of protecting patients and making sure they have access to care," he said before walking away from reporters.

