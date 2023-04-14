Physician assistant training program to start at Dalhousie University in January

Officials with the Nova Scotia government and Dalhousie University announced a formalized agreement on Thursday that will see the Halifax-based institution begin offering a training program for physician assistants in January.

"This really is another opportunity to add an additional health-care professional into our health-care system to support patients and to support their colleagues, as well," Health Minister Michelle Thompson told reporters during a news conference at Dalhousie.

The details of the program are in line with what a government official told MLAs during a legislative committee meeting in May: it will be a two-year masters-level degree with 24 seats a year. Priority will be given to Nova Scotian applicants.

A physician assistant, or PA, is an advanced practice clinician educated in the medical school model who practises medicine under the supervision of a licensed physician. Among other things, physician assistants can handle straightforward cases, order and interpret tests, assist in surgery and prescribe some medications.

Dr. David Anderson, dean of Dal's medical school, said the program was developed in the last six months once the university had a commitment of support from the province. The government gave Dal $5.6 million to develop the program and will provide annual funding of $1.5 million.

A role in demand

Anderson said officials at Dal worked with the lead of the physician assistant training program at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

"We have, though, relied heavily on our medical school curriculum, as a lot of the skills that physician assistants need are comparable to what our medical graduates will receive as well," he told reporters.

In Nova Scotia there are four PAs working in the Dartmouth General emergency department and three working in the orthopedics division of the Halifax Infirmary. There are also four PA jobs posted for the emergency department in Bridgewater.

Thompson said the role is in demand in other places — it's been used for years in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick and the Canadian military — and she's hoping that having a training program in Nova Scotia will help fill the need.

A chance to be a trailblazer

Anderson said other training programs in the country are increasing their size to meet demand and he said that could be something Dalhousie officials consider after the program has had some time.

"We want this to go very well. It's something we're pulling together in a relatively short period of time and it is going to be an intensive program. We want to ensure there's success and then build upon success."

It will take some time, but Thompson said getting more PAs into emergency departments and pairing them with willing family practices will lead to better health-care access for patients.

"It opens another pathway for someone who maybe didn't see themselves in any of the current roles and now there's an opportunity to be, you know, a real trailblazer in this province to become a physician assistant."

