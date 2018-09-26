'Very flexible' recruitment rules not enough to keep doctor in N.S.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is touting the success that a more flexible approach is having on doctor recruitment efforts, but one physician who left Cape Breton for Ontario said she didn't find the help she needed while looking for work this summer.

Dr. Monica Dutt said she contacted the authority hoping to work part-time in a family medicine practice where a veteran doctor might be looking to ease into retirement.

When the authority had no suggestions for her and she was unable to set something up herself, Dutt relocated to Ontario for other opportunities.

"I know it's a complication that I don't want to take on an entire practice," said Dutt.

However, given the number of people who need a doctor in Nova Scotia, Dutt said she was disappointed not to find more help in trying to make her proposal work.

Dr. Rick Gibson, senior medical director of primary health care with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said recruitment rules have been criticized as being too rigid.

He said the authority has made changes as a result. For example, it no longer waits for a doctor to retire before looking for a replacement. Recruiting also now focuses on trying to find doctors in communities where retirements are anticipated, but haven't happened yet.

"We've moved to the idea of a provincial pool of vacancies and we just draw from the vacancies when we have a doctor interested in a specific community," said Gibson. "So, we're very flexible now."

Dr. Rick Gibson says increased flexibility with recruitment rules has helped with attracting doctors to Nova Scotia. (CBC)

He said the authority would not have stood in Dutt's way had she found an arrangement that worked for her.

Dutt had been splitting her time between working in public health and family medicine in Cape Breton since 2015 when she contacted the authority this summer. She was hoping to do three or four days a week in a family medicine office to compensate for a drop in public health work.

Gibson suggested her time in Cape Breton should have afforded her enough contacts to be able to find an arrangement. Dutt would be in "as good or better position than our recruiter" to find a situation that might work for her, he said.

Dutt now works one day a week in family medicine in Ontario and in public health the rest of the time. She said she'd like to find her way back to Cape Breton, but currently sees no opportunity for a similar arrangement.

She said for the system to truly improve and patients to be best served, the health authority must be as flexible as possible when it comes to recruiting and doctors need to be willing to work in ways that break from long-standing traditions.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia