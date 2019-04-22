Lung transplant patients among those to benefit from travel allowance boost

Nova Scotia's Health Department is increasing a monthly allowance to lung transplant patients after a CBC report showed some people were opting to move into palliative care because they couldn't afford the life-saving surgery.

The monthly allowance for those who have to leave the province for medical treatment is increasing by $1,000 a month, to $2,500. The government made the announcement Friday.

Lungs are the only organ not transplanted on the East Coast, forcing those who need the surgery to live most often in Toronto for months until a match is found, and for several months while they recover.

With the cost of living soaring in Toronto, patients across the Atlantic region have been forced to raise thousands of dollars while fighting their life-threatening disease in order to afford to make the trip.

Other patients will also benefit

The money won't just help lung transplant patients.

People who need to leave Nova Scotia for more than a month for stem cell transplant, prenatal complications and some other insured treatments that aren't offered in the province will also qualify for the increase.

The announcement comes just days after Natalie Jarvis, 42, received her double-lung transplant in Toronto. Jarvis initially chose palliative care because she did not want to bankrupt her family while waiting for the surgery. Her specialist convinced her to change her mind.

Jarvis moved to Toronto at the end of January, spending $2,000 a month to live in a former university dorm room with her mother.

The Health Department says the new funding will be retroactive to April 1, and those who qualify for the retroactive money will be contacted.

173 Nova Scotians received funding in 2017-18

This is the first time the allowance has been increased since it was established, but the new money is still less than the $3,000 per month patients in Newfoundland and Labrador receive.

Prince Edward Island is also doing a review of its out of province funding, while New Brunswick says it will monitor what is happening in the other Maritime provinces.

Nova Scotia says in 2017-18, 173 people received money under the out-of-province funding program, totaling $403,300.

