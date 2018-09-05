Nova Scotia announces expert panel to help improve long-term care

Nova Scotia's health minister has appointed an expert advisory panel to find ways to improve long-term care in the province, a move that comes following the recent deaths of several residents in care.

A news release Wednesday said Randy Delorey has tapped Janice Keefe, chair of the Nova Scotia Centre on Aging; Dr. Greg Archibald, a family doctor, wound-care expert and Dalhousie University professor; and Cheryl Smith, a nurse practitioner with an education focus on dementia care.

The group has been asked to report back to the minister with recommendations by Nov. 30. According to the news release, their work is to include:

Identifying evidence-based solutions to improve quality of care in long-term care facilities.

Recommending appropriate staffing levels, staff complement and skill mix for long-term care facilities.

Advising on the recruitment and retention of long-term care staff.

That process is to include a focus on proper wound care, patient and worker safety, and the appropriate care and protection of vulnerable people.

The state of care at long-term care sites in the province has been in the news the last few months following the death of Chrissy Dunnington after a severe infection related to a gaping bedsore on her backside. The case prompted police involvement.

At the time, Delorey pledged to improve the situation and ordered a provincewide inventory of residents with pressure wounds, or bedsores. He said regular updates on those numbers and site inspection reports would eventually become public.

Wednesday's release acknowledges the announcement of the panel is the next step in the Health Department's efforts to address shortcomings in long-term care sites.

"We want to make sure people living in our long-term care homes are getting the best care possible," Delorey said in the release.

"Recent concerns have left us looking at what we can be doing differently and these experts will help guide us."