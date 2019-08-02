Vacation time, staff availability lead to increased emergency department closures

The long weekend, staff shortages and need for people to get time off has resulted in more emergency department closures than usual in Nova Scotia during the next week.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced a range of closures this weekend and into next week, all due to a lack of doctor or nurse availability.

"We obviously prefer not to have these emergency department closures, however, people are entitled to vacations and time away from work," said spokesperson Kristen Lipscombe.

"We do our very best to cover these shifts, but unfortunately this isn't always possible."

The Annapolis Community Health Centre's collaborative emergency centre (CEC) will be closed on:

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The emergency department at Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital's CEC in Tatamagouche will be closed on:

Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Overnight emergency department coverage in Tatamagouche will be provided as usual from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. by a team including a paramedic, registered nurse and oversight physician.

The All Saints CEC in Springhill will be closed on:

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The emergency department will be open as usual during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with coverage provided by the registered nurse/oversight physician team.

The North Cumberland CEC in Pugwash will be closed on:

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be open, as usual, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with the paramedic/registered nurse/oversight physician team providing coverage.

Parrsboro's South Cumberland CEC will be closed on:

Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The paramedic/registered nurse/oversight physician team will provide overnight coverage as usual from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be closed until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

A lack of nursing availability means Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital's CEC in Musquodoboit Harbour will be closed on:

Saturday from 3-7 p.m.

Sunday from 3-7 p.m.

Mental health crisis line always available

In the event of emergencies during closure times, people should call 911 or travel to the nearest open emergency department. Non-emergency health advice can be accessed from a registered nurse by calling 811.

A mental health crisis line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.

"It's very important for the public to know that help is there," said Lipscombe.

The health authority posts all temporary closures on its website.

