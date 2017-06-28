Health authority awaits risk analysis results of province's drug system

Nova Scotia Health Authority officials are awaiting the results of a risk analysis on the provincial drug distribution program after an internal audit of the system last year identified shortcomings.

Those results are anticipated in the next few months.

The audit was intended to determine if controls for the program are in place and the system is working as it should.

Ultimately, it concluded most problems with the system are due to staff shortages that expose the program to risk.

"In our view, issues with PDDP are due to insufficient resources, which have resulted in poor segregation of duties over ordering, issuing and recording drug inventory," the document says.

It goes on to note "segregation of duties issues will not be resolved unless additional staff are hired and/or access to warehouse inventory is controlled."

CBC News received the audit following a freedom of information request.

Hiring efforts underway

The provincial drug distribution program has been in place since 1980.

It is essentially a supply-chain system, purchasing, holding and distributing more than $100 million worth of drugs each year for the 23 hospital pharmacies in the province, as well as long-term care homes.

"We receive drugs from vendors and then we store them and then, as orders are placed from pharmacies and other departments, we pack and ship," Jean Kent, senior director of supply-chain operations for the health authority, said in an interview.

But as customers have been added to the program through the years, Kent said staffing hasn't always been adjusted to reflect the additional workload.

The health authority is in the process of adding an assistant manager for the program. "That role will address a fair number of the recommendations that were made," he said.

No fraud detected in audit

The document notes insufficient staffing has led to inefficiencies in operations and documentation that isn't thorough enough. However, it also notes there were no instances of inappropriate activity, significant adjustments or fraud observed during the audit.

The audit does makes reference to narcotics stolen from the system's vault in 2016. A health authority spokesperson said an employee stole two types of painkillers but confessed, knowing the theft would be detected in the next inventory count.

The drugs taken were accounted for, the employee was fired and the police were notified. There have been no other incidents of theft from the program, the spokesperson said.

The risk analysis underway now was also one of the 10 recommendations in the audit. The document notes, however, the system is in compliance with Health Canada requirements and regulations, which also come with regular audits.