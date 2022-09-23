With family practice wait-lists growing, changes could be coming to N.S. registry

Nova Scotia's health minister says changes could be coming to the province's registry for people waiting to be matched with a family practice.

"We're not going to take the list away right now, but I do think there's an opportunity to have a look at the list and see if there's increased functionality in the future," Michelle Thompson told reporters at Province House on Friday.

Thompson said she'd like to see the registry evolve into a more "real-time tool."

The minister made the comments the same day updated figures showed there are 116,000 people, or about 11 per cent of the province's population, registered and waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner. The number has increased every month since last April.

Premier questions accuracy

In recent days, Premier Tim Houston has downplayed the significance of the list, suggesting that although its size is a concern, it might not be accurate. Houston worries people paired with a primary care provider might not be dropped from the list immediately.

Houston has said his government is doing what it can to match more people with primary care providers, including offering options aside from a traditional family practice. People on the wait-list have access to virtual care.

The monthly registry update is supposed to be posted five working days after the beginning of each month. It was still not posted as of Friday morning and Houston refused to answer questions about it during question period.

Houston would not speak to reporters after leaving the chamber.

Michelle Thompson is Nova Scotia's health minister. (CBC)

The updated figures were eventually posted Friday afternoon.

Thompson could not explain the delay, but said there was no attempt by the government to hide the numbers.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health said the list was late going up "due to two holidays and some delays with data submissions." The holidays in question were a one-time government-ordered holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and Thanksgiving.

Minister seeks shift

Thompson said she'd like to see the focus on the registry shift from the number of people waiting for a primary care provider to attaching people to care providers whenever and however possible. That could include mobile clinics, walk-in clinics, virtual services or other methods.

"What really is important is that we create access for Nova Scotians with the right care provider in the way they want to receive primary care."

When he was leader of the Opposition and the list was at 71,000 people, Houston used the figures to argue the health-care system was in crisis. It was an argument, along with a promise to fix health care, that he propelled his party into government in 2021.

The change in tone from Houston was not lost on Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, himself a former health minister, during Question Period on Friday.

"Mr. Speaker, I heard the premier, when he was leader of the Opposition, leverage that list thousands of times, literally, when it was at around 70,000 [people]. And now that he's in government, he's actually brought into question the validity of the need-a-doctor registry."

MORE TOP STORIES