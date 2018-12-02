Federal government seeks input on harm reduction

It wasn't long ago that advocates for people who use drugs were afraid to utter the phrase harm reduction for fear of having their Health Canada funding cut by the previous Conservative government, which touted an anti-drugs stance.

But for the last two months, the federal department has been asking everyone about it — in an online survey on Canada's Drugs and Substances Strategy. That survey closes on Tuesday.

So far, more than 1,000 questionnaires have been completed to "get the pulse of Canadians on substance-use issues," said Eric Charlebois, a senior policy analyst in the department's controlled substances directorate.

The survey covers topics ranging from how to build on current harm-reduction initiatives ranging from supervised consumption sites and needle exchange programs, improving access to methadone treatment services and addressing organized crime and illegal fentanyl brought into Canada.

Since the national strategy came into effect in 2016, the process to obtain federal approval to open a supervised consumption site has been streamlined. There are about two dozen sites around the country, but none in Atlantic Canada.

The survey also tackles the concerns of chronic pain patients who've been cut off from opioid medication in the opioid crisis.

Consultations ended last week

In addition to the surveys, Health Canada held consultations in Winnipeg, Toronto and Halifax. Those wrapped up last week.

Charlebois said the feedback will be compiled in a report next spring. It's too soon to say what improvements will be recommended.

But the overwhelming message he heard in Halifax was that people with addiction face discrimination and judgment and should be "treated properly with respect," he said. "It really underlies everything."