Health authority warns about drugs containing fentanyl in several N.S. communities

Nova Scotia Health is warning about drugs that contain fentanyl that could be circulating in Windsor, West Hants and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The health authority said in a post on social media it received a report on the weekend from a community organization that found samples of MDMA, known commonly as "Molly" or ecstasy, that tested positive for fentanyl.

Nova Scotia Health spokesperson Brendan Elliott says at least one person has overdosed from the drug. He said they were saved by the use of naloxone.

"It was something that someone took and did not know that it was laced with fentanyl," Elliott said on CBC's Maritime Noon Tuesday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DrugAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DrugAlert</a> for March 15, 2022: We have received a report from a community organization regarding a recent sample of MDMA (aka molly) that has tested positive for fentanyl, which individuals may be unaware they are consuming. The drug has been found in Windsor, West Hants and HRM. <a href="https://t.co/TM0yINYUjm">pic.twitter.com/TM0yINYUjm</a> —@HealthNS

"People would recognize it. It's in a crystal form that comes in capsules that are part orange and part black," he said. "So, if you're aware of or have friends who are using drugs that look like that, be extra careful. In fact, I would suggest don't use them."

Elliott urges users to never consume drugs alone, especially if they're not confident about what's in them.

"Please, if possible, have a buddy [with you]," he said. "Have somebody there who can be there to jump in if need be if you're having an overdose."

If you are alone when using drugs, you can call 1-888-688-6677 and someone will answer to spot you while you're using.

MORE TOP STORIES