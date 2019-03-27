Dozens look for answers at health authority listening session in Membertou

The Nova Scotia Health Authority drew about 60 Cape Bretoners to what it is billing as one of a series of listening sessions with its board of directors.

The event was held in Membertou on Tuesday, ahead of a board meeting set for Wednesday.

The health authority says the session was intended to give the public a voice.

People were invited to speak on preset topics such as emergency room closures, doctor recruitment and hospitals but they also had a chance to choose a topic they wanted to talk about.

Most were respectful, but they also gave some strong opinions on what they thought was wrong with health care.

Ray Stapleton of Ingonish said he was worried about the potential loss of health care at Buchanan Memorial Hospital in Neils Harbour.

He said people in northern Cape Breton are concerned about point of care testing, isolation and transportation during winter storms, a population boom around the Cabot Trail in summer, and local doctors burning out.

Stapleton said he feels he was heard at the listening session, but he was not convinced it would help.

"I have hope but I also fear that there are too many bean counters on the board," he said.

NSHA board of directors chairman Frank van Schaayk says he regularly hears from people who say the authority has not been very effective. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Adrianna MacKinnon said she attended the session to tell the board to invest in doctors and nurses rather than hospital buildings.

But she said the format of the meeting wasn't very constructive.

"It was just, 'We're listening,' and I think people have been screaming really loud about what's wrong and what needs to be done," MacKinnon said.

Some questions answered

Yvonne Kennedy said she went to stress the importance of physician recruitment, and to ask why local people who trained elsewhere to become doctors couldn't come back home to work.

Kennedy said she was hoping to learn about the residency system that seems to restrict the flow of potential new doctors who could be helping solve the doctor shortage in Cape Breton.

Kennedy said she didn't get everything she wanted from the session, but she got some answers.

"I feel more hopeful tonight than I did yesterday," she said.

Frank van Schaayk, chairman of the health authority's board of directors, said he regularly hears from people who say the authority has not been very effective.

"It was an obvious criticism which, to me, was warranted," he said.

"I hear sharp criticism frequently, and it's quite understandable. [Health care] is an emotional topic. It touches all of us. In the last year, and I'm one year into this, I've heard a lot of sharp criticism. I think it straightens us up."

Van Schaayk said the board is taking people's opinions into account.

'Are we on the right track?'

People sometimes express concerns about things that are beyond the health authority's control, he said, but the board of directors can sometimes raise issues with other levels of government that can address those concerns.

Listening to the public also can identify issues on major projects, such as the redevelopment of hospitals in Cape Breton, that might get missed, van Schaayk said.

"It's a critical part of the board's oversight process to make sure that they're not just listening to the people within the [health authority], but are listening to the public to sense-check," he said.

"Are we on the right track? Are we hearing the things we need to hear as we put many of these major decisions through from announcement to implementation?"

The health authority maintains a website where it has posted the notes from a listening session held in Windsor last fall.

The notes from the session in Membertou will also be posted there soon.

