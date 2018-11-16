Head-on crash with snowplow seriously injures driver

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash with a snowplow on Larry Uteck Boulevard this morning.

Halifax police say the snowplow was heading outbound on Larry Uteck Boulevard at 6:43 a.m. toward Kearney Lake Road when a vehicle struck it.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital and the operator of the plow was not injured.

Larry Uteck Boulevard is closed between Amesbury Gate and the Highway 102 overpass.