Man from Head of Jeddore dead after crash on Highway 7 near hospital

A 24-year-old man from Head of Jeddore, N.S., is dead after he crashed near Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital early this morning, say RCMP.

At around 2:20 a.m., a disoriented woman walked into the Musquodoboit Harbour hospital. She had a cut on her face, but hospital staff were unable to get much information out of her so they called police.

Police said in a news release that they were then able to figure out she was the passenger in a crash that happened a short distance away from the hospital on Highway 7.

The man driving the car died at the scene, according to RCMP. The woman was taken to Dartmouth General Hospital for further treatment. Police have not said how serious her injuries are.

RCMP wre diverting traffic through a parking lot around the scene of the crash and were expected to reopen the road at 10 a.m.