Remains found on Eastern Shore lead to first-degree murder charges

A man and a woman from Head of Jeddore, N.S., have been charged with first-degree murder after RCMP found a man's remains in the area on Thursday.

Police have identified the victim as Jason Douglas Murphy, a 45-year-old man who was from Head of Jeddore. His remains were found near West Jeddore Road.

A tip given to police early Thursday morning led to Murphy's remains.

Dana Matthew Wolfe, 48, and Kelly Ann Stewart, 38, were arrested without incident at a home on Faulkner Crescent.

RCMP do not believe Murphy's death was a random act. They are turning to the public for more information.

Halifax District RCMP can be reached at 902-490-5020.

