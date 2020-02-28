Remains found on Eastern Shore lead to first-degree murder charges
A man and a woman have been charged with first-degree murder after the body of a 45-year-old man was found near West Jeddore Road on Thursday.
RCMP identified the victim as Jason Douglas Murphy, 45, of Head of Jeddore
A man and a woman from Head of Jeddore, N.S., have been charged with first-degree murder after RCMP found a man's remains in the area on Thursday.
Police have identified the victim as Jason Douglas Murphy, a 45-year-old man who was from Head of Jeddore. His remains were found near West Jeddore Road.
A tip given to police early Thursday morning led to Murphy's remains.
Dana Matthew Wolfe, 48, and Kelly Ann Stewart, 38, were arrested without incident at a home on Faulkner Crescent.
RCMP do not believe Murphy's death was a random act. They are turning to the public for more information.
Halifax District RCMP can be reached at 902-490-5020.
