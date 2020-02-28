Skip to Main Content
Remains found on Eastern Shore lead to first-degree murder charges
A man and a woman have been charged with first-degree murder after the body of a 45-year-old man was found near West Jeddore Road on Thursday.

RCMP identified the victim as Jason Douglas Murphy, 45, of Head of Jeddore

Police and firefighters near West Jeddore Road on Thursday. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

A man and a woman from Head of Jeddore, N.S., have been charged with first-degree murder after RCMP found a man's remains in the area on Thursday.

Police have identified the victim as Jason Douglas Murphy, a 45-year-old man who was from Head of Jeddore. His remains were found near West Jeddore Road.

A tip given to police early Thursday morning led to Murphy's remains.

Dana Matthew Wolfe, 48, and Kelly Ann Stewart, 38, were arrested without incident at a home on Faulkner Crescent.

RCMP do not believe Murphy's death was a random act. They are turning to the public for more information.

Halifax District RCMP can be reached at 902-490-5020.

