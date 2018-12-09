Lot of love: 3 generations run Christmas tree business

While many people see the Christmas season as a time to spend with family, the Harringtons go above and beyond the typical holiday gatherings.

Three generations of the Harrington family now run a Christmas tree lot that's been in Halifax for about 23 years.

"It's a family business, so it can be an interesting dynamic sometimes," said Chris Harrington.

"But there's of course a certain level of respect for each other, so it's a nice way to spend some time with family."

He and his dad, Keith Harrington, started the business back in 1995.

"A long time ago we had an empty field that was growing with brush and stuff," Keith said.

"So we decided to plant some trees, not thinking too much about what we were going to do with them or how we were going to look after them."

From a seedling to the finished product

They began growing Christmas trees on a hobby farm in Digby County in the late 1980s, Chris said, and now have 10,000 trees growing at any given time.

"There's a satisfaction of growing something on your own land," he said. "It's nice to start something from a seedling to the finished product."

But now, they have more sets of Harrington helping hands to get the job done: Chris's two sons, Carter and Logan, have stepped up to join the family business.

The Harrington's lot has both balsam fir and pine trees, along with wreaths, that come from the family's small hobby farm in Digby County. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"It's been around longer than I have," Carter, 20, said with a laugh. "I've been helping out since I can remember really."

When you ask him what it's like working with his family, Carter laughs and says,​ "Can I think about that for a second? It's interesting. It's good. We butt head sometimes but that's family, right?"

Logan, the younger brother, doesn't hesitate: "It's all love around. It's people you trust."

It's a year-round process. They have to plant the trees, shear and fertilize them, and then harvest for the holidays. But this is always the busiest time of year.

Harrington's tree lot has been on the corner of Kearney Lake Road and Dakin Drive for more than two decades. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Out in the freezing cold, the Harringtons — including several other family members — are busy bustling around the tree lot, sawing off trunks and wrapping them up to be taken home.

Behind the scenes, Chris said you'll find "the glue" to the whole operation — his mother Marie Harrington. She is known as Nanny to her grandchildren.

"Primarily, I guess, is I feed most of the guys down here," she said with a big smile.

On the weekend, when things get really busy, she's inside the little wooden hut, making up delivery slips and taking payments.

"I get the best job. They have a fire in here, a little stove for me. They know when mama's happy, everyone's happy."

She said while it's wonderful to work with her family, she also loves the people.

"We get the same customers yearly and they come back and tell us they've been here for 23 years when their kids were little and now they come and they're grown up," she said.

Helping customers means finding the perfect Christmas tree — and that's not an easy feat.

But 17-year-old Logan said that's the best part. Even though he's one of the youngest in the clan, he already knows when someone's found the perfect tree: "When they smile."

The Grade 12 student said it's something he sees himself doing long-term — and he's eager to keep the family business going.