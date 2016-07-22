COVID-19 making it harder for Harrietsfield residents to access drinking water

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even harder for some residents in Harrietsfield, N.S., to get clean drinking water.

The Halifax-area community's well water has been contaminated for years, forcing dozens of households to get potable water from nearby St. Paul's United Church or bring it home from work.

With many businesses shut down and people working from home, that's no longer an option, said resident Marlene Brown.

The church has also limited its hours due to COVID-19, so residents can only get water from inside the building on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, instead of five days a week, she said.

Beginning last week, cases of free bottled water have been delivered by Stephen Adams, the councillor for the area, to the corner of Galaxy Park and Old Sambro Road where residents can pick it up.

RDM Recycling closed in 2013 after the Halifax Regional Municipality revoked its licence. (CBC)

Brown is helping distribute the water.

"We're encouraging people to stay in their cars, just drive up to where we are and if they have children, we'll give them an extra case. But it just doesn't seem [to be] enough," Brown told CBC's Information Morning, adding that water can be delivered to those unable to leave their homes.

As if coping with COVID-19 wasn't enough. Some people in Harrietsfield also have to deal with living in a pandemic without potable tap water. 8:11

The community has received two deliveries so far and is expecting its next delivery on Thursday.

"When we run out — and I'm sure we will — then we will just start taking people's information and we'll make sure they get water dropped off to their door," Brown said.

Well water in Harrietsfield is contaminated with heavy metals from a former auto recycling depot. Even with provincial and federal funds on the table, residents were told last year that it could cost them at least $27,000 each to have Halifax Regional Municipality water brought to the area.

About 54 households can't drink the water out of their taps, Brown said.

CBC News has contacted Adams and the Halifax Regional Municipality for comment, but hasn't received a response.

Outdoor tap could pose physical distancing problems

Brown hopes an outdoor tap at St. Paul's will be turned on full time in about a month when the weather warms up, but she's also concerned about how people will practise physical distancing if that happens.

"You're going to have many people using that tap now, more than the usual amount because of all those other people who can't fill up their water bottles at their job," she said.

Rev. Anne Hoganson said the board of St. Paul's is continuing to look into options regarding safe access to water for residents, but she doesn't know if or when the outside tap will reopen.

