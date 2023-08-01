Harold Brine, last of 19 miners rescued after 1958 Springhill mine disaster, dead at 91

The last surviving miner rescued in October 1958 after one of Nova Scotia's worst coal mine disasters has died.

Harold Brine, who lived in Geary, N.B., was 91 years old.

There were 174 men working in the No. 2 mine in Springhill, N.S., when the mine was jolted by a seismic shock wave that killed 75 miners.

Brine, then 26 years old, was among 12 men who were rescued after spending six days trapped near the bottom of North America's deepest coal mine.

Another seven miners were rescued two days later, making headlines around the world.

In a recent interview, Brine said the thought of being reunited with his wife and two-year-old daughter gave him strength as fellow miners worked around the clock to reach their trapped comrades.

