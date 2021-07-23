Hantsport company co-operating with federal environment investigation

The RCMP and a team of federal environment officials rolled into the CKF Inc. plant in Hantsport, N.S., last week with a search warrant.

The company, the biggest employer in the area, manufactures paper plates and other products out of recycled materials.

Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed in an email statement that there is an investigation underway at the plant in relation to "potential violations under the Migratory Birds Convention Act."

But spokesperson Brandon Clim refused to provide any other information.

Last summer, concerns were raised about an oily substance coming from the area of the plant.

Local fisherman Darren Porter is a staunch protector of the area's marine environment, particularly along the Avon River.

"We had always seen some kind of oil concentrated in that area, but it was hard to tell where it was really coming from," said Porter.

"It's not acceptable to see that much oil in the river.... It would be nice to have it stopped and I don't know how you could ever clean it up due to the dynamics of the Minas Basin and the Avon River estuary."

The old aboiteau that separated the Avon and Halfway rivers in Hantsport, N.S., pictured here in 2018, was recently replaced. (Steve Berry)

The Avon River is a tidal river connected to the Minas Basin, home of the world's highest tides. In 1987, the area was designated by Environment Canada as a protected reserve for many species of shorebirds.

Investigators have been focusing their efforts in the area where the Avon River and the Halfway River meet, which is next to the CKF plant.

The area has been a busy spot in the last two years, with the installation of a new aboiteau system and small causeway.

The day after the search warrant was served, the company sent a notice to its employees, saying it received a warrant from members of Environment and Climate Change Canada and the RCMP on July 14.

"CKF co-operated fully with these agencies in their search," the notice said, written by CKF plant manager Peter MacDonald.

In a statement, Krista Mills, the company's vice-president of supply chain, reiterated they are cooperating with the investigation, but declined an interview.

