4 handguns stolen from Hantsport, N.S. home while owner took a nap

RCMP are asking for the public's help after four handguns were stolen from a locked metal box at a Hantsport, N.S., home Sunday evening.

Spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the victim woke up from a nap and thought he should check on his firearms. He then realized the guns were gone.

Clarke said it's not clear what prompted the man to search for the weapons, but that it's part of the investigation.

"It's definitely a concern that there are four handguns out there and that we would certainly like to know where they are and get them back," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or contact Crime Stoppers.

