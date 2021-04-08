Liberal cabinet minister Chuck Porter announces he will not run again

Another member of the Liberal government in Nova Scotia is calling it quits. Lands and Forestry Minister Chuck Porter announced Thursday he would not be seeking re-election.

"After much contemplation, it is with gratitude that I announce I will not be re-offering in the next provincial election," stated a one-page release issued by the Liberal caucus office on Porter's behalf.

Porter is one of a growing list of prominent Liberal MLAs who have said they will not seek re-election, including former finance minister Karen Casey, former justice minister Mark Furey and former health minister Leo Glavine.

The seven-paragraph statement from Porter included messages of thanks to his constituents, those he worked with in the three cabinet portfolios he has held as a Liberal, caucus colleagues, family and friends, but did not state why he decided to leave politics.

"I have certainly enjoyed my career in public service, and I am now genuinely looking forward to starting a new chapter," concluded the statement.

The one-time Tory was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly in 2006 in the riding of Hants West. Porter beat his Liberal rival by just 45 votes. He was re-elected as a Progressive Conservative candidate twice more before leaving the party to sit as an Independent.

He joined the Liberal caucus in February 2016 and ran and won the 2017 election as a Liberal. It was the largest majority of his provincial political career.

During one election campaign Porter jokingly refereed to himself as "check" Porter rather than Chuck for his ability to bring government money to his riding.

MLA Chuck Porter, second from the right, is shown at the Liberal leadership campaign launch for Iain Rankin, third from left, on Oct. 5, 2020. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Porter was one of a number of cabinet ministers who supported Iain Rankin's successful bid to become leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and take over as premier earlier this year.

In recent years, Porter has repeatedly told reporters he had no plans to leave politics and earlier this week gave a spirited defence of this government's controversial Biodiversity Act. During that third reading debate, Porter accused members of the PC caucus of misleading the public about the impact the proposed law would have on landowners.

Normally, ministers have little to say during third reading debates. Although Porter was visibly angry during that debate, he gave no hint that he was a minister contemplating a political exit.

In the statement released by the caucus, Porter noted, "Representing the people of Hants West has been one of the greatest honours of my life."

