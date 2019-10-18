Education minister concerned about suspension numbers at Hants East Rural High

Nova Scotia's education minister says suspension rates at Hants East Rural High School and comments from Indigenous students about feeling disproportionately disciplined are "very concerning."

Churchill made the comments following a story by CBC News showing the school suspended more students than any other high school in the province last year. Officials at the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education acknowledged Indigenous students and African Nova Scotian students are being suspended at higher rates than other students.

"My job as minister is to make sure that they're not feeling that they're being targeted," Churchill told reporters at Province House on Thursday.

"We have some work to do, obviously, to make those kids feel that they're learning in an inclusive, safe environment and we're committed to doing that."

Several Indigenous students told CBC that recent discipline they received was much harsher than what was handed out to non-Indignious students and that they don't always feel safe.

"We have to take that seriously and investigate," said Churchill.

A need for more education

The minister said his department's Mi'kmaw service branch, which was created last year, is already looking into the situation at Hants East. He said the branch is best positioned to work on the issue and it includes support workers.

Students, teachers and the entire school community need to come together on the issue, said Churchill.

"The best way we can deal with situations like this where there is accusations of racism is to educate — to educate our employees, our teachers [and] staff on the best approaches to deal with situations like this," he said.

Churchill said those efforts have already been happening and he's pleased to see some positive steps, such as the use of healing circles and provincewide treaty education in schools. But the minister said the work needs to continue and there needs to be a particular focus on the school community in Hants East to understand what's happening there.

