2 people killed, 4 injured after crash in Hants County

Police are investigating after two people were killed and four others were injured in a Thursday night crash involving a car and a pickup truck in Windsor Forks, N.S.

A 20-year-old woman from Three Mile Plains and man, 20, from Newport Station died at scene, RCMP said in a press release. A 22-year-old man from Three Mile Plains was taken to hospital.

All three were passengers in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo car driven by a 21-year-old man from Windsor. Police said the driver also sustained serious injuries and showed signs of impairment.

Officers arrested him for impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, RCMP said. At the hospital, he provided blood samples that will be analyzed. The man was released and has not yet been charged as police said they are waiting for that analysis.

The crash happened when the sedan the group was travelling in collided with a F-150 truck on Highway 14 around 10:50 p.m.

Both people in the truck, a man and woman from New Russell, were taken to hospital with injuries that police said were minor.

The stretch of highway was closed for several hours.

MORE TOP STORIES