More ER closures expected this summer at Hants Community Hospital

Frequent emergency department closures at the Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, N.S., are expected this summer because of a doctor shortage.
A news release from Nova Scotia Health on Friday said several unfilled shifts from June through August will result in several emergency department closures.
Some of those may be full-day closures, it said.
Closures will be announced on Nova Scotia Health's website and on Twitter, while signage will be posted at the hospital.
People with urgent medical needs should call 911 and those needing general medical advice should call 811, the release said.
Nova Scotia Health will be holding a virtual community meeting on June 22 at 7:45 p.m. AT to provide further information and answer questions.
