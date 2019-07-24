Safe containing 6 handguns stolen from home in Colchester County

The RCMP are investigating after a gun safe was stolen from a home in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

Police say they were called Saturday to the home on Lornevale Road in Great Village after someone had smashed the patio door.

The Mounties say a safe containing six restricted handguns and two rifles were taken from the home. Nothing else was disturbed.

Police are asking anyone with information on the missing guns to contact them.

