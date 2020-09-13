Handgun taken after owner leaves it outside Dartmouth home
The gun was left in locked black case on Leaman Drive
Police are looking for a missing handgun after its owner left it in a locked case outside.
Halifax police got a report of a stolen firearm on Saturday at about 9:20 p.m.
It had been accidentally left in a locked case outside the owner's house in the 0-100 block of Leaman Drive in Dartmouth, according to a release.
The caller said he'd returned home around 4 p.m. after cancelling a planned trip to a gun range.
It wasn't until 9 p.m. that the man said he discovered he had accidentally left one of his locked firearm cases containing a handgun outside near the street.
The owner searched but could not find the firearm box. He immediately called police.
Police say the owner has a valid licence and the gun is registered.
The firearm is described as a silver Norinco 1911, 9-mm handgun with brown grips that contains two magazines. It was stored and locked inside a black plastic Husky case.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.