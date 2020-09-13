Handgun taken after owner leaves it outside Dartmouth home

Police are looking for a missing handgun after its owner left it in a locked case outside.

Halifax police got a report of a stolen firearm on Saturday at about 9:20 p.m.

It had been accidentally left in a locked case outside the owner's house in the 0-100 block of Leaman Drive in Dartmouth, according to a release.

The caller said he'd returned home around 4 p.m. after cancelling a planned trip to a gun range.

It wasn't until 9 p.m. that the man said he discovered he had accidentally left one of his locked firearm cases containing a handgun outside near the street.

The owner searched but could not find the firearm box. He immediately called police.

The gun was in a black Husky case like this one. (Halifax Regional Police)

Police say the owner has a valid licence and the gun is registered.

The firearm is described as a silver Norinco 1911, 9-mm handgun with brown grips that contains two magazines. It was stored and locked inside a black plastic Husky case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES