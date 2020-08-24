Child safety expert warns against hand sanitizer packaged like snacks

The injury-prevention program at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax is warning parents against hand sanitizer packaged like a children's snack.

The Smart Care brand products are in plastic 25-millilitre pouches with a small cap and nozzle. They look similar to a squeeze pouch that would contain liquid snacks like yogurt or applesauce.

Characters from popular children's shows and movies, like Barbie and Paw Patrol, are depicted on the packaging.

"This can easily find its way into a young child's hand, no problem, and could easily be mistaken for an edible product," said Chantal Walsh, a health promotion specialist with Child Safety Link.

While there are warnings on the packaging advising parents to supervise children under six, along with "do not eat" on the front, Walsh said these products are still an "alarming issue."

There's also a small plastic tab that Walsh said could be a choking hazard.

The sanitizer pouches have an alcohol level that would be "dangerous" to small children if ingested. Walsh said that could mean internal or external irritation or pose a risk for something "more fatal."

Parents: There is enough alcohol in this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/handsanitizer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#handsanitizer</a> to cause harm to a small child if eaten. Keep these products--esp. those that look like food, candy or toys--out of reach of small children. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/safekids?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#safekids</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covidns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covidns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/backtoschoolsafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#backtoschoolsafety</a> <a href="https://t.co/s1ksvklw7c">pic.twitter.com/s1ksvklw7c</a> —@childsafetylink

Smart Care was one of more than 50 products included in Health Canada's evolving list of hand sanitizers being recalled .

It's unclear whether this particular product is included in that recall, but Walsh said her team is working to find out.

Walsh said the product was first brought to her attention by a colleague who saw it being marketed in Ontario, but it has since been spotted for sale in Halifax.

With parents starting back-to-school shopping in a time when there are so many new health recommendations, particularly around clean hands, Walsh said parents with young children should refrain from sending them to school with a supply of sanitizer in their backpacks.

"You can go over all the rules or all the warnings … it may not be as easy to trust or know that they're using them effectively [at school]," she said.

